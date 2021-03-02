Mamelodi quarry drownings could have been prevented, say victims' families

The families are reeling after their children drowned at the very same construction site community members here in Skierlik Mountain View have been complaining about for some time now.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Mamelodi families whose children drowned in a quarry said that their lives could have been spared had the construction site been properly secured.

The boys, aged four and seven, were playing when the tragedy occurred on Saturday.

The Gauteng Roads and Transport Department - responsible for contracting the implicated construction company - launched an investigation into the matter.

#MamelodiDrowning The quarry which the 2 boys drowned in on Saturday. TK pic.twitter.com/Un6NmOvZTz EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2021

#MamelodiDrowning @Action4SA leader Herman Mashaba visited the bereaved families earlier today. Hes promised to assist them pursue legal action against the construction company responsible for the unsecured site. TK pic.twitter.com/4K4B5vnTgD EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2021

The families are reeling after their children drowned at the very same construction site community members here in Skierlik Mountain View have been complaining about for some time now.

The families are adamant seven-year-old Siyabonga Mabila and four-year-old Lawrence Tshwenu could have been alive had the construction site been secured.

Siyabonga’s mother, Madeleine Tshwenu, said that when she heard news of two boys who had drowned in the informal settlement, she didn’t imagine it to be her own son.

“I ran to go check and when I got there, I saw my baby’s clothes he was wearing in the morning.”

The Gauteng Roads and Transport Department said that it had launched an independent forensic investigation into the incident.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.