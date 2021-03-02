Koko denies Salim Essa paid R100k to reroute his family from Indonesia to Dubai

He said he personally paid R330,000 for the holiday to Indonesia and asked Suzanne Daniels to assist him with visa applications for Dubai and changing flight plans.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko denies that Salim Essa paid R100,000 to reroute his family from Indonesia to Dubai.



While appearing at the state capture commission on Monday, he said he personally paid R330,000 for the holiday to Indonesia and asked Suzanne Daniels to assist him with visa applications for Dubai and changing flight plans.



READ: I didn’t know I was emailing Gupta associate - Koko

But he said the travel agency that arranged it all had been unable to provide the proof that he paid due to the time-lapse since the 2015 trip.

The commission asked: “The payment of R100,000 - which is alleged to be made by Mr Essa, you know nothing about it?”

Koko responded: “I know absolutely nothing about it.”

ALSO READ: Koko contradicts himself over Essa email address

Koko said it was not true that Essa paid for his family to go on holiday.



He said he paid every cent of the R332,000 bill himself: “Matshela Moses Koko was R50,015, my wife was R50,015, my son who was six-years-old was R13,280 and my four daughters were R50,000 each.

WATCH: Matshela Koko denies he knowingly sent emails to Gupta-linked account

Koko said he and his wife wrote to the travel agency asking for proof of payments from 2015 but they haven’t succeeded in getting any receipts.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.