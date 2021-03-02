Gauteng ANC, with IFP help, defeats no-confidence motion against Makhura

The governing party managed to secure 37 of the required votes, one of which was cast by the IFP’s Bonginkosi Dhlamini.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Gauteng provincial legislature has, with the help of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), defeated a motion of no confidence brought against Premier David Makhura.

Thirty-three votes, which included members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) were in favour of the motion, while the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) opted to abstain.

The DA tabled the motion, arguing that Makhura was not fit to continue as leader of the province – this in the wake of recent allegations by former Gauteng Health chief finance officer Kabelo Lehloenya implicating his office in irregular personal protective equipment tenders.

The EFF, which previously brought a motion against Makhura following the Life Esidimeni tragedy, accused the ANC of shielding the premier from taking accountability.

The ANC in the Gauteng legislature has welcomed its second triumph in a bid by opposition parties to have Makhura removed.

The DA and the EFF called for his removal, with the DA’s Makashule Gana complaining about the corruption that took place under his watch while the country battled COVID-19.

"In the midst of a pandemic, Madame Speaker, the comrades were busy eating. In the midst of a pandemic, they did not care that people were dying."

Makhura has been on the backfoot even in his own political party, with structures like the ANC Youth League calling for his removal.

They, like the DA, had argued that too many scandals have unfolded under his watch.

ANC caucus spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said that the party went into the motion of no confidence without any worries.

"We were not scared, we knew that the ANC would close ranks and ensure that we bring him also renewed hope in our relationship with the Inkatha Freedom Party."

He said that the ANC has the serious task of delivering services to residents of the province and getting them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

