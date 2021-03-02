Dead or alive: Police Minister Cele wants Kraaifontein cop killers hunted down

While visiting the families of the slain officials, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the man accused of the killing was one of four people who were taken in for questioning.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that authorities hoped to secure more arrests following the murder of two police officers.

Forty-six-year-old Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko and 28-year-old Constable Mninawa Breakfast were killed in Bloekombos on Sunday.

While visiting the families of the slain officials, Cele said that the man accused of the killing was one of four people who were taken in for questioning.

“There are several things that we believe could give the right person. The cellular [phone] of the young man was found."

Further arrests can be expected.

“We’ve ordered the police to say, there were of these several people, they must be found and they must be hunted and found, it doesn’t matter how they are found or where they are found but police will have to bring them dead or alive and make sure those people get punished,” Cele said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.