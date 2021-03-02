DA urges Parly to urgently institute removal proceedings against Mkhwebane

The DA said during Mkhwebane’s tenure, the courts had made damning findings against her and her fitness to hold office had been called into question numerous times.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said Parliament should not waste any time in instituting removal proceedings against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

This after an independent panel, appointed by Parliament, found there is enough evidence to take action against Mkhwebane.

Parliament released the panel’s report on Monday. It said the door was now open for a full inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the independent panel found there was sufficient information that constituted prima facie evidence of misconduct against Mkhwebane.

“The panel also found there is sufficient information that constitutes prima facie evidence of misconduct and this includes the Public Protector’s failure to reveal that she had meetings with the former president of the country at State Security Agency, and failure to honour an agreement with the South African Reserve Bank.”

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone, who laid the complaint, said the party was pleased by the findings and urged Parliament to institute removal proceedings against the Public Protector without delay.

Mazzone said during Mkhwebane’s tenure, the courts had made damning findings against her and her fitness to hold office had been called into question numerous times.

The panel report will now go to the National Assembly and if the House decides the inquiry should go ahead, it will be referred to a special committee.

