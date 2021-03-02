DA’s Mazzone: SA deserves a better PP than Mkhwebane

An independent panel has found there is enough evidence to institute removal proceedings against Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s chief whip Natasha Mazzone said efforts to remove the Public Protector had the required parliamentary backing.

Headed by retired Judge Bess Nkabinde, the panel recommended that a committee of the National Assembly investigates or launches an inquiry into Mkhwebane.

She's accused of misconduct and her fitness to hold office has been called into question.

Mazzone is pleased Mkhwebane will face an inquiry: “But I am also convinced that after sitting at the Eskom inquiry into state capture that there are enough people in Parliament who want this country to work than want it to fail. If we can continue to prove our case and keep politics out of it, we will be able to have the Public Protector removed."

The DA member said Mkhwebane was is not fit and proper to hold office.

"She is not fit and proper to hold office and our country deserves a better Public Protector.

"Her independence and credibility have been called into question on a number of occasions and the independent panel has now found that we must go ahead with the proceedings."

LISTEN: Mkhwebane not fit to hold office and citizens deserve better - Natasha Mazzone

