COVID-19: SA’s death toll breaches 50k mark

According to the latest data released by the Department of Health, 566 infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours.

JOHANNESBURG – Eighty-four more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the country's death toll to 50,077.

These bring the country’s known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1 513 959.

The recovery rate is hovering at 94.5%, with over 1.4 million people having recuperated so far.

On the vaccine front, 73,047 health workers have so far been inoculated.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 513 959 the total number of deaths is 50 077 , the total number of recoveries is 1 431 336 and the total number of vaccines administered is 73 047. pic.twitter.com/fZV8fldDk3 Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 1, 2021

