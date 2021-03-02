Court orders Prasa to reinstate fired executives

The court said Artha Ngoyo, Tiro Holele and Nathi Khena should be reinstated to their positions.

JOHANNESBURG – The Labour Court in Johannesburg declared unlawful the contract termination of three Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) executives.

The court said that Artha Ngoyo, Tiro Holele and Nathi Khena should be reinstated to their positions.

Prasa was also ordered to pay the costs of the application and salaries and benefits due to the applicants from the day employment contracts were terminated.

The trio was fired in January by the state-owned entity following allegations of misconduct.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.