CoJ, municipal manager agree to mutual termination of employment

Mayor Geoff Makhubo said that Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni had agreed to a mutual termination of employment.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg municipal manager, Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni, has resigned from his position following disagreements with the mayor on different issues, including service delivery matters.

Geoff Makhubo said that he had agreed to a mutual termination of employment.

Last year, Makhubo ordered Lukhwareni to take decisive action against individuals implicated in personal protective equipment (PPE)-related corruption within the metro.

However, the mayor reportedly lambasted the city manager for delaying to table a special audit review report on the money spent for the procurement of COVID-19 PPE.

Mayoral spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase, said that the pair did not see eye-to-eye on many issues.

"The mayor was just not satisfied that we were doing what we should be doing to make sure that the city functioned optimally to service the residents."



