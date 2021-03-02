20°C / 22°C
Cele: 3 more suspects being questioned over Kraaifontein police murders

Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko and Constable Mninawa Breakfast were ambushed during the early hours of Sunday morning and their service pistols were taken.

Police Minister Bheki Cele speaks to the media on 2 March 2021 after visiting the families of the two police officers who were killed while on patrol in Kraaifontein on 28 February 2021. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three more suspects are being questioned in connection with the murders of two police officers in Kraaifontein.

This has been revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele who on Tuesday visited the Kraaifontein Police Station and the families of the officers.

Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko and Constable Mninawa Breakfast were ambushed during the early hours of Sunday morning and their service pistols were taken.

It’s believed that the officers were patrolling near a local shebeen in Bloekombos when they came under attack.

Police Minister Cele said that the ambush was not isolated and he was generally concerned about attacks on patrol officers.

"There is a trend that is developing around shebeens because they were around the shebeen for compliance... they begin to think they can resist and work outside the law."

So far one person has been charged with the murders.

The alleged gunman appeared in court today and the case has been postponed to 9 March for bail information.

"We are looking at the case and how it's going in court and we expect to arrest more people in this and make sure that they are part of this."

Cele also revealed that detectives were interrogating three more suspects.

