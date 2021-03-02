ANC to submit complaint to BCCSA, SAHRC over eNCA journo's mask incident

The ANC's Jessie Duarte has also urged Icasa to investigate whether eNCA's conduct was inconsistent with its licence conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it would now submit a formal complaint to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) regarding the eNCA mask saga.

On Tuesday, a group of ANC members picketed outside the media house's head office in Hydepark against the behaviour of senior journalist Lindsay Dentlinger last week.

She asked black MPs to keep their masks on while allowing white MPs to be interviewed by the TV channel without a mask.

The ANC's Jessie Duarte has also urged Icasa to investigate whether eNCA's conduct was inconsistent with its licence conditions.

"It must not be understood that we are here today because we do not believe in freedom of the media. We do and we will be the first to fight anyone who does not agree that we must have a free media in this country. Our people died for that goal."

They handed over a list of their grievances to the eNCA management.

The media group's representative, Norman Munzhelele: "eNCA does not exist in a vacuum, eNCA exists in South Africa which is a constitutional democracy and eNCA commits itself to contribute to building a non-racial, non-sexist, united and democratic South Africa."

