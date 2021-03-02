ANC NW: Internal battles threatening governance and service delivery

They have told Eyewitness News that the infighting between the internal provincial council and its detractors had intensified in the province ahead of the much-anticipated elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) members in the North West are raising alarm over the intensifying internal battles threatening governance in the province.

They have told Eyewitness News that the infighting between the internal provincial council and its detractors had intensified in the province ahead of the much-anticipated elective conference.

The mother body said it was equally concerned by developments in the troubled province, with the interim council accusing its detractors of what it calls “manufactured anarchy” to portray it as weak and incapable of running the party.

The interim structure has battled to control party deployees with its previous attempts to recall mayors, speakers and chief whips being ignored. In January, it accused Premier Job Mokgoro of voting with the opposition and suspended his party membership.



A province in trouble and deteriorating, with the political instability threatening the delivery of services. This is how several sources have described the state of the ANC in the North West.

In some cases, council meetings are unable to sit while others are said to have turned violent.



Sources say the IPC had no control, but added it was all manufactured anarchy by individual politicians who were also using violence.

Spokesperson Kenny Morolong said members, citizens and municipal workers were being intimidated.

“This anarchy is carried through defying mandates of the organisation, collaboration of opposition parties and destabilising government.”

Ironically, former premier Supra Mahumapelo used the same argument when he was forced to resign three years ago amidst violent service delivery protest.

Luthuli House said it was also concerned. ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told Eyewitness News no executive committee meeting went by without the North West’s challenges not making it onto the agenda.

He said officials were determined to work with the province until a conference elected new leadership.

“So that they can be able to understand the political development in the province, identify areas that might require an intervention from us and develop a programme.”

In November last year, the ANC said the province would soon be ready for a conference, however, political gatherings have been on ice until this week due to COVID-19 protocols.

