ANC members picket outside eNCA offices against racism

They're angry over the recent behaviour of eNCA journalist Lindsay Dentlinger after video footage went viral showing her asking only black MPs to put their masks on during interviews.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 100 African National Congress (ANC) members are staging a picket outside eNCA offices in Hyde Park on Tuesday morning as part of its national campaign against racism.

They're angry over the recent behaviour of eNCA journalist Lindsay Dentlinger after video footage went viral showing her asking only black members of Parliament to put their masks on during interviews.

eNCA insists her failure to ask white MPs to wear their masks was not racist.

Dentlinger has apologised to the black MPs, acknowledging her behaviour was disrespectful but insisting it was not deliberate.

#NoToRacism ANC members are picketing outside eNCA offices against racism. They are holding up placards saying Only racists can defend and justify racism. pic.twitter.com/dcNOqmQp47 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2021

@MYANC Comrade Jessie Duarte today leads a picket outside ENCA head office in Johannesburg as part of our nationwide campaign against the scourge of racism in South Africa.#BlackLivesMatter #NoToRacism #ANCsaysNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/hMz1POhBAt African National Congress (@MYANC) March 2, 2021

ANC members dressed in yellow t-shirts have fanned out over a section of the street on Summit Road in Hyde Park.

They’re banging on their placards, singing struggle songs while a marshal keeps sanitising their hands.

The ANC said more than 50 regions were taking part in Tuesday national day of action against racism.

The ANC’s Jessie Duarte is leading the picket in Hyde Park.

She said they were not happy with eNCA’s handling of the Dentlinger debacle: “It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, if you express yourself in racist terms, you are offensive to the people of South Africa. We suffered for many years.”

They are expected to hand over a memorandum with a list of demands to the media house.

