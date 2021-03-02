AfriForum: Govt says private sector not prevented from buying vaccines

They say government does not have the ability to manage the vaccine process on its own adding that the private sector must be involved in the full vaccine value chain.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby groups AfriForum and Solidarity say government admitted under oath in court documents that there was no legal restriction on the private sector to buy COVID-19 vaccines.

The organisations approached the court to take action against the State to declare as unconstitutional any legal exclusion of the private sector regarding the purchase of the jabs.

They say government did not have the ability to manage the vaccine process on its own, adding that the private sector must be involved in the full vaccine value chain.

Last month, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said private companies could buy vaccines from the government.

However, Solidarity's Ernst van Zyl said the state had now changed its tune in court documents.

“AfriForum and Solidarity had to launch a court application to finally get a response from government, whereas as simple response from our initial letter would have cost them nothing.”

