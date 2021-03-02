4 people killed, 1 wounded in East London shooting

Police found their bodies in phase 3 in Scenery Park.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been killed and another person wounded in a shooting in East London.

It happened on Monday night.

Police found their bodies in phase 3 in Scenery Park.

Officers were alerted to the shooting by residents.

The police's Sibongile Soci explains: "Upon arrival at the crime scene, police found three male and a female body, aged between 20 and 29 years, with gunshot wounds on their upper bodies. The fifth victim survived the shooting and was taken to hospital for medical attention."

Police are searching for their attackers.

