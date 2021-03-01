Zondo can’t ask for 2-year sentence against Zuma – JZ Foundation

The foundation said Zondo was abusing his position as the second in charge in the Constitutional Court and instructing his subordinates to bend the laws of the country was unprecedented.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Monday said Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo couldn't ask the Constitutional Court to sentence the former president to two years in prison for contempt of court.

It said the the 1947 Act talks about six month’s imprisonment, or 55 pounds fine, not the two years imprisonment.

"It is clear that laws are being changed to deal with Zuma, like how the apartheid government created Sobukwe laws to deal with Sobukwe," the statement said.

Zuma was expected to testify from the 15 to the 19 February but he defied a summons that the Constitutional Court said he had to abide by.



Last month, Zondo filed an application asking the Constitutional Court to jail Zuma for two years for contempt of court.

The commission said Zuma’s failure to appear before the commission and to file affidavits as directed by the court were the grounds on which he should be found guilty of contempt.

The commission wants the court to set aside normal rules and for the application to heard on an urgent basis.

It said Zuma’s failure to appear at the commission and to file affidavits was unlawful and intentional.

