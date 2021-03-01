'We are under attack' - Cele on police killings

The sergeant and a constable were out on patrol in Bloekombos on Sunday, when they were ambushed.

CAPE TOWN - The search for the killers of two on-duty Kraaifontein police officers continues.

The sergeant and a constable were out on patrol in Bloekombos on Sunday, when they were ambushed.

Their deaths bring to six the numbers of officers who’ve been murdered in the country in just under two weeks.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has reiterated that officers are under siege, even more so in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

“There is war here. We must fight that war, for the fact that we have dead bodies here tells us that we are under attack.”

READ: 2 officers ambushed, killed in Kraaifontein on Sunday

The latest attack in Cape Town on Sunday coincided with the funeral of yet another slain officer in Durban.

Constable Royal Ndlovu was attending to a domestic complaint earlier this month when he was killed.

READ: Police killings cannot continue to be overlooked – Popcru

Cele, who spoke at Ndlovu’s funeral, said officers should do whatever it took to safeguard themselves when confronted by criminals.

“We must repel that and make sure that when the dust settles, we are not picking up the dead bodies of the police...we must pick [up] the other body, not the police's.”

Meanwhile, a manhunt is under way for the killers of the Cape Town officers through a 72-hour activation plan.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.