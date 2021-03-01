20°C / 22°C
WC health dept sets up seven sites to administer vaccine jabs this week

The Western Cape Health Department said a total of seven sites would be administering jabs in the province by this week.

Private sector general practitioners are lining up on Sunday, 21 February 2021, to receive their inoculations at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg Hospitals in the Western Cape. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News.
Private sector general practitioners are lining up on Sunday, 21 February 2021, to receive their inoculations at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg Hospitals in the Western Cape. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News.
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The immunisation drive's gathering more steam after another shipment of vaccines touched down over the weekend.

The Western Cape Health Department said a total of seven sites would be administering jabs in the province by this week.

READ: SA moves to level 1 lockdown from Sunday evening

WATCH: Vaccination sites to be expanded as SA expects to begin phase 2 in April

The department's Saadiq Kariem said: “So, we hope to have these additional sites online from the second to possibly between 2 and 3 March.”

Hospitals in Paarl, George, Worcester, and Gatesville will also be offering shots.

ALSO READ: ‘Threat of a third wave is constantly present' - Ramaphosa

About 13,000 healthcare workers in the province have so far received their Johnson & Johnson jabs.

Kariem said despite initial teething problems, the rollout programme was going smoothly.

“But we’ve been working through some of those operational logistic issues and managing onsite on a day-to-day basis.”

Timeline

