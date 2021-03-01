WC health dept sets up seven sites to administer vaccine jabs this week

The Western Cape Health Department said a total of seven sites would be administering jabs in the province by this week.

CAPE TOWN - The immunisation drive's gathering more steam after another shipment of vaccines touched down over the weekend.

The Western Cape Health Department said a total of seven sites would be administering jabs in the province by this week.

READ: SA moves to level 1 lockdown from Sunday evening

WATCH: Vaccination sites to be expanded as SA expects to begin phase 2 in April

The department's Saadiq Kariem said: “So, we hope to have these additional sites online from the second to possibly between 2 and 3 March.”

Hospitals in Paarl, George, Worcester, and Gatesville will also be offering shots.

ALSO READ: ‘Threat of a third wave is constantly present' - Ramaphosa

About 13,000 healthcare workers in the province have so far received their Johnson & Johnson jabs.

Kariem said despite initial teething problems, the rollout programme was going smoothly.

“But we’ve been working through some of those operational logistic issues and managing onsite on a day-to-day basis.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.