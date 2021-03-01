WATCH LIVE: Matshela Koko is back at state capture inquiry

The last time he appeared, he accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of acting in the interests of coal supplier Glencore to marginalise the power utility and he said that was the real capture of Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko is back at the state capture commission on Monday morning to continue his testimony.

The last time he appeared, he accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of acting in the interests of coal supplier Glencore to marginalise the power utility and he said that was the real capture of Eskom.

He and another former CEO Brian Molefe said Glencore sold shares to Ramaphosa knowing that he would look after its interests and when he became deputy president, and chairperson of the Eskom war room, Glencore refused to pay R2 billion penalties imposed on it.



Koko and Molefe say their duo - that they call the "Molefe-Matshela effect" - saw Eskom recover after years of deterioration but their removal was orchestrated by Ramaphosa.

WATCH LIVE: The Commission hears Eskom related evidence: Matshela Koko

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.