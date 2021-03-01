Tshegofatso Pule murder case: Ntuthuko Shoba’s bail application postponed

The State upgraded his murder charge to premeditated murder which means he will have to present exceptional circumstances to be granted bail.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment in the bail application of the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofatso Pule was postponed to Friday.

Ntuthuko Shoba applied for bail in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday.

READ: Tshegofatso Pule's boyfriend charged with her murder

The State has upgraded his murder charge to premeditated murder, which means that he will have to present exceptional circumstances to be granted bail.

He was arrested two weeks ago after hitman Muzikayise Malephane agreed to testify against him.

In his plea bargain, Malaphane revealed that Shoba offered him R70,000 to kill Pule to hide her pregnancy from his wife.

She was eight months pregnant when she was killed last June and her body found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.