Table Mountain National Park beefs up security to curb crime

Last year, SANParks recorded 24 attacks and so far this year, there have been another three.

CAPE TOWN - Table Mountain National Park is upping its security measures again as it starts to see more visitors taking advantage of the mountain.

Last year, SANParks recorded 24 attacks and so far this year, there have been another three.

Cameras, drones, and a total of 128 rangers have been deployed to curb crime in the massive national park.

They patrol various parts of the park, which covers 25,000 hectares from Signal Hill to Cape Point.

Ranger Paul Albertus works on and around the popular Lions Head, he treks the trails in full uniform with a body camera on.

And it's not just criminal activity he's looking out for.

“We also have other departments such as conservation and maintenance of plants…”

Table Mountain Park manager Frans van Rooyen said the majority of the park was open access, which made it difficult for officials to monitor who comes in and out.

“Safety and security are one of the challenges that we are faced with here on a daily basis. We have teams that have partnered with city law enforcement.”

For the first time in December, the organisation deployed a SANParks helicopter and in October drones were brought online, something park management said they needed to invest in.

In addition, SANParks is also currently working on developing a Command Centre.

#SANParks Kleinplaas Dam near Simons Town is a hikers favourite, but its also a crime hotspot. The park is now setting up OPs. Thats when rangers set up behind trees and rocks, some of them even in disguise. KP pic.twitter.com/CjrbHxezdG EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2021

#SANParks Section ranger Chamell Pluim says bark stripping is also a concern for the park. She points out a tree that theyre trying to nurse back to health at Newlands Forest.



Tree bark is commonly used for traditional medicine. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/c3iaoCmTm6 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.