20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Table Mountain National Park beefs up security to curb crime

Last year, SANParks recorded 24 attacks and so far this year, there have been another three.

Cameras, drones, and a total of 128 rangers have been deployed to curb crime in the Table Mountain National Park. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News.
Cameras, drones, and a total of 128 rangers have been deployed to curb crime in the Table Mountain National Park. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News.
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Table Mountain National Park is upping its security measures again as it starts to see more visitors taking advantage of the mountain.

Last year, SANParks recorded 24 attacks and so far this year, there have been another three.

Cameras, drones, and a total of 128 rangers have been deployed to curb crime in the massive national park.

They patrol various parts of the park, which covers 25,000 hectares from Signal Hill to Cape Point.

Ranger Paul Albertus works on and around the popular Lions Head, he treks the trails in full uniform with a body camera on.

And it's not just criminal activity he's looking out for.

“We also have other departments such as conservation and maintenance of plants…”

Table Mountain Park manager Frans van Rooyen said the majority of the park was open access, which made it difficult for officials to monitor who comes in and out.

“Safety and security are one of the challenges that we are faced with here on a daily basis. We have teams that have partnered with city law enforcement.”

For the first time in December, the organisation deployed a SANParks helicopter and in October drones were brought online, something park management said they needed to invest in.

In addition, SANParks is also currently working on developing a Command Centre.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA