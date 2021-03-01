State capture inquiry: Koko contradicts himself over Essa email address

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko is going round in circles about how and when he found out that the 'infoportal' email address was linked to Gupta associate Salim Essa.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko is going round in circles about how and when he found out that the "infoportal" email address was linked to Gupta associate Salim Essa.

The commission played his March 2019 interview with 702 in which he said that the email address belonged to then-company secretary Suzanne Daniels.

Koko said that he never dealt with Essa or knowingly wrote emails to him.

But in the same interview, he said that he knew a year earlier that Essa was included in email communication that got him and his family visas.

Koko said that he found out about Essa’s involvement in his visas through documents sent to him by Eskom ahead of his disciplinary hearing.

He has admitted in the 702 interview that he sent emails to the businessman but he said that he admitted this because by that time it was widely reported in the media.

He explained why he didn’t see Essa’s name in the visas emails.

“When I received it, I didn’t check the email trace. I checked the visas and the attachments.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.