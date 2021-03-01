Several churchgoers arrested after clashing with JMPD officers in Soweto

One congregant and a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer were taken to hospital when the group attacked law enforcement on Sunday at Unity Fellowship Church.

JOHANNESBURG - Several churchgoers, including a pastor, have been handcuffed at a church in Midway, Soweto.

Officers used rubber bullets to disperse the angry crowd after residents complained about the 2,000 congregants gathering.



The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said: “JMPD officers got attacked by church members when they attended a complaint of noise. Vehicles got damaged and they were assaulted and had to use rubber bullets to disperse the aggressive churchgoers. They were charged at the Moroka police station for assault, public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act.”

