Ramaphosa: Vaccine rollout going well, more sites to be added

In his address to the nation on Sunday night, Ramaphosa announced that more than 67,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated thus far.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa’s coronavirus vaccine programme, which kicked off two weeks ago, had been going extremely well and more sites would be added in the coming weeks.

A new batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines landed in the country over the weekend, with the president adding that an agreement to acquire 11 million more was recently signed.

Ramaphosa has moved the country from level 3 to level 1 of government’s risk-adjusted approach to COVID-19, this permits more activities and sectors to operate.



Ramaphosa said when it came to vaccine availability, South Africa was secure.

He said while government was steadily increasing the number of doses across parts of the country, it also signed various deals to ensure it could inoculate as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time.

The vaccine programme will spread to 49 sites in the coming days with 32 being public hospitals and in rural areas while 17 spots will be at private hospitals.

Ramaphosa also said the second phase of vaccinations would kick off at the end of April.

"Phase two will include the elderly, essential workers, persons living or working in institutional settings and those with comorbidities."

The president said government had signed on for 11 million more doses from Johnson & Johnson with others acquired via the Covax facility and from Pfizer.

"We have also secured 20 million doses of Pfizer, which will be delivered in the second quarter. Additionally, we have secured 12 million vaccine doses from the Covax facility."

He said South Africa was constantly speaking to various vaccine manufactures to ensure it had access to doses when needed.

With the country now on level 1 of the lockdown, the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa (Caprisa) said there was more optimism around the fight against COVID-19 as the vaccines continued to arrive.

Nigel Garrett, head of vaccine research at Caprisa, said the arrival of life-saving vaccines was bolstering hope.

“We are a lot more optimistic than we were a few months ago when we said we would probably vaccinate people only next year. We all want our lives back and the economy needs to get moving, the important thing now is that we get people vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.

