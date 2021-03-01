Ramaphosa: ‘Threat of a third wave is constantly present'

During Sunday night's address to the nation, Ramaphosa announced that due to the steady decline in new infections, social, political, religious and cultural gatherings will now be permitted.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that the threat of a third wave of COVID-19 remains constantly present as the country moves to level 1 of the lockdown.

During Sunday night's address to the nation, Ramaphosa announced that due to the steady decline in new infections, social, political, religious and cultural gatherings will now be permitted.

South Africa has been under level 3 of government's risk-adjusted approach to the pandemic since December when the second wave hit.

Not long after, a new variant of the virus was discovered here in South Africa.

FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa's national address on COVID-19 developments

FYI: Alert level 1 lockdown restrictions, as announced by the president. pic.twitter.com/RqW4Y3NWab EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2021

Ramaphosa said non-pharmaceutical interventions remained necessary as more sectors and activities would be permitted.

His government has given into fierce demands for the resumption of both political and religious gatherings, but these will have to stick to a limit of 100 people indoors and 250 people outside with only 50% capacity allowed for even smaller venues.

Ramaphosa, who has previously raised concerns over events around funerals, said those remained barred.

“Night vigils and other gatherings before or after funerals are still not permitted. Night clubs will remain closed.”

He has praised South Africans for their role in slowing down the spread of the pandemic, hailing the country’s acquisition of vaccines as part of a clearer path towards overcoming the virus.

READ: SA moves to level 1 lockdown from Sunday evening

But warned that the worst was far from over: “The threat of a third wave is constantly present as is a threat of yet new variants.”

These changes came into effect at midnight with some of his ministers expected to give more details on the way forward in the coming days.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.