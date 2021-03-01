Ndabeni-Abrahams: I will give new Post Office CEO Mona my full support

Last week, Nomkhita Mona was appointed to the position for a five-year term after it was left vacant since 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on Monday said she would give newly appointed Post Office CEO Nomkhita Mona her full support to turn around the state-owned entity.

Last week, Mona was appointed to the position for a five-year term after it was left vacant since 2019.

Mona has experience in both the private and public sectors with more than 15 years overall at executive level.



The minister's spokesperson Mish Molakeng said: “The minister says she will play a leading role in ensuring that the Post Office will continue its turn around and render an impeccable service to South Africans.”

Ndabeni-Abrahams claims long-term initiatives implemented to turn around the Post Office have started to show results.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.