Motshekga: Removing school uniforms will expose inequality in schools

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that removing school uniforms would only serve to highlight inequalities.

Motshekga was speaking at the launch of the school governing body (SGB) elections in Katlehong on the East Rand.

SGB associations also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Competition Commission which is aimed at curbing anti-competitive procurement practices at schools.

The minister said that the value of school uniforms should never be undermined as they hid the massive inequalities that existed in society.

She said that many parents approached her, calling for the sector to do away with school uniforms.

“You remove the school uniform and then you show our kids amongst themselves, you show them who can afford designer clothes and these people are growing.”

There were complaints over the years about the price of school uniforms, with some institutions being accused of forcing parents to spend exorbitant amounts to purchase items from specific suppliers.

The Competition Commission and the Education Department urged parents to report anti-competitive procurement practices, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

