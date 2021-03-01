Midrand property owners seek court-ordered eviction to remove waste reclaimers

Lawyers for Ryckloff-Belegging want the 107 waste reclaimers off their property, saying the occupation is illegal and is infringing on the company’s rights.

JOHANNESBURG - Property owners said that they wanted the High Court in Johannesburg to grant them an eviction order against waste reclaimers who sifted through refuse to resell items.

Ryckloff-Belegging approached the High Court following numerous attempts to evict 107 reclaimers from a property in Midrand.

They have been living on underdeveloped land located between a residential complex and a business park.

In their court papers, the reclaimers said that the eviction would leave them homeless, making it difficult for them to apply their trade.

Lawyers for Ryckloff-Belegging want the 107 waste reclaimers off their property, saying that the occupation was illegal and was infringing on the company’s rights.

Their legal team said that the continued occupation has had negative effects on the property and surrounding environment.

It’s been suggested that the City of Johannesburg look at ways to accommodate the reclaimers.

However, the group’s lawyers said that their clients’ eviction would render them homeless, saying that their right to dignity must be protected by the law.

The reclaimers also wanted an order that would force the city to provide alternative accommodation.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.