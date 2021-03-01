Man arrested in connection with fatal attack on Kraaifontein cops

The Hawks are leading the investigation into Sunday’s killings and managed to make a breakthrough.

CAPE TOWN - A man has on Monday been arrested in connection with the murders of two police officers in Kraaifontein.

The sergeant and the constable were ambushed and their firearms were stolen in the attack.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele has condemned a recent spate of deadly shootings in the Western Cape.

Since last Thursday, at least 12 people – including the two police officers - have been shot dead.

Most of the attacks occurred in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: “The minister has reiterated his call for crimes committed against the police to be met with harsher punishment, saying members in blue are national asserts that must be protected at all costs. He has also condemned the loss of civilian life due to ongoing gang violence in the Western Cape.”

