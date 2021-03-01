Land Court to check settlement deals in line with new Expropriation Act - Lamola

South Africa could soon have its very own Land Court which will deal with all land matters from expropriation of land without compensation to outstanding claims.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans will be able to submit hearsay evidence to the Land Court when lodging claims.

That court will be established once the Land Court Bill comes into law.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and his land reform counterpart, Thoko Didiza, on Monday briefed the media on the court's function.

Minister Lamola told a media briefing that government would be introducing a Land Court Bill to Parliament, which would see the formation of the court.

"The Land Court will also be required to check that settlement agreements give just and equitable compensation to landowners in line with Section 25 and the new Expropriation Act when the bill is finally passed as law."

Minister Didiza said that she was pleased that the country was finally going to have a court that could adjudicate on a number of issues that the department had not been able to deal with.

"Minister Lamola has already explained the rationale and objective of the Land Court Bill which will, among other things, address the systematic challenges faced by the Land Claims Court and ensure the speedy precipitation of the Land Claims Court by ensuring that permanent judges are appointed."

