Koko says he paid Suzanne Daniels R5,000 to arrange visas for family trip

Koko said he believed he was talking to company secretary Suzanne Daniels and he even paid her R5,000 to process the documents for the family trip.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko said that even when the "Infoportal" email helped him to apply for visas to go to Indonesia, he still didn't know that it belonged to Gupta associate Salim Essa.

Koko said that he believed he was talking to company secretary Suzanne Daniels and he even paid her R5,000 to process the documents for the family trip.

He said that he only found out in the media that Infoportal was an email address linked to Essa.

He told the state capture commission that he didn’t know that when he was sending emails to that address it was to someone outside of Eskom.

“I told her I’m off for two days and my son wants to shop in Dubai. On our way back, I asked her to arrange my visa and she did that. I paid R5,000 for that.”

WATCH: Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko returns to Zondo Inquiry

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.