Suzanne Daniels knew Salim Essa, Koko tells Zondo Inquiry

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko said that former company secretary Suzanne Daniels knew Gupta associate Salim Essa and she blind-copied him on many emails from the power utility.

Koko has continued to testify at the state capture commission, denying that he knowingly received emails and sent them to Essa.

He said that former company secretary Daniels dealt directly with Essa through an email "infoportal" to draft suspension letters for executives, including him.

Daniels – testifying via a video link - said that her affidavit was certified by the South African consulate in Los Angeles.

But Koko said that she and Essa wrote the suspension letters that fired him and three other senior executives.

Daniels has denied this but Koko said that he had evidence.

“She blind copies infoportal address, she knows who she is talking to.”

Koko told the commission that even when the infoportal email helped him to apply for visas for him and his family to travel to Indonesia, he still didn’t know that it belonged to Essa.

He said that when he exchanged emails with the address to process visas for him and his family, he believed he was talking to Daniels and he even paid her R5,000 to process the documents.

