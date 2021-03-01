Koko at Zondo inquiry: I didn’t know I was emailing Gupta associate

The former Eskom boss told the state capture commission that he didn’t know about the terms of the Tegeta guarantee that were sent from that email address.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko said he was flabbergasted he was made to send Eskom information to external parties now that it was known the email address called infoportal belonged to businessman and Gupta associate Salim Essa.

Koko said he didn't know that when he was sending emails to that address it was someone outside the power utility.

He told the state capture commission that he didn’t know about the terms of the Tegeta guarantee that were sent from that email address.

He said he believed the email belonged to former board chair Ben Ngubane.

Koko said company secretary Suzanne Daniels made him believe the email belonged to Ngubane, but Daniels testified that Koko was misleading the commission and that he knew that it was Essa.

But Koko maintained he didn’t know the email was linked to Essa.

“I learnt from the first time that it relates to the guarantee. I didn’t even know about it. I subsequently later in the afternoon met Suzanne during lunchtime and I asked if she had looked at the email. And she said it was under control.”

