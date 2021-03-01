Illegal guns played major role in recent CT murders - police

Several killings have over the last four days occurred in areas including Mitchells Plain, Kraaifontein, Khayelitsha and Delft.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said that the prevalence of illegal guns played a major role in the recent spate of murders.

#Massshootings Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz is conducting an oversight visit to Mitchellss Plain SAPS and the families who lost relatives during a spate of shootings in recent days. LP pic.twitter.com/u7SrPkg02S EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2021

#MassShootings The grieving families say they want more to be done in the neighbourhood thats prone to gang violence. LP pic.twitter.com/qoQrHP7G2r EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2021

#MassShootings Police Minister Bheki Cele is also expected to visit the gang-ridden area tomorrow. LP pic.twitter.com/3irTmERYt7 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2021

The police's Novela Potelwa: "In all the serious and violent crime incidents, firearms were utilised in the commission of the acts. This has prompted the Western Cape acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Patekile to reiterate his stance of focusing on illegal firearms in a bid to create safer communities."

Authorities have over the last week seized 30 illegal firearms and ammunition during various operations.

