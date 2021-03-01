20°C / 22°C
Illegal guns played major role in recent CT murders - police

Several killings have over the last four days occurred in areas including Mitchells Plain, Kraaifontein, Khayelitsha and Delft.

Picture: Pexels.com
Picture: Pexels.com
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said that the prevalence of illegal guns played a major role in the recent spate of murders.

Several killings have over the last four days occurred in areas including Mitchells Plain, Kraaifontein, Khayelitsha and Delft.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "In all the serious and violent crime incidents, firearms were utilised in the commission of the acts. This has prompted the Western Cape acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Patekile to reiterate his stance of focusing on illegal firearms in a bid to create safer communities."

Authorities have over the last week seized 30 illegal firearms and ammunition during various operations.

