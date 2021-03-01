Hawks not ruling out more arrests relating to Kraaifontein police murders

Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko and Constable Mninawa Breakfast were ambushed and killed while on duty early on Sunday morning. A 32-year-old suspect was arrested later the same day in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks said that more arrests regarding the murder of two Kraaifontein police officers could be expected.

Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko and Constable Mninawa Breakfast were ambushed and killed while on duty early on Sunday morning.

Their official firearms were also stolen.

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested later the same day in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale: "The investigation is continuing and we cannot rule out the possibility of linking other suspects to the murder."

The man is scheduled to appear in Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

