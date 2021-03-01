Gauteng health dept plans to open up more vaccine sites this week

Officials have already administered 16,800 jabs to healthcare workers at the Steve Biko and Baragwanath academic hospitals.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health plans to open more COVID-19 vaccination sites this week.

The national Department of Health received another 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the weekend, which will be rolled out as part of an extended implementation study.

The George Mukhari and Charlotte Maxeke hospitals will now be added to the list of key vaccination sites where healthcare workers will be immunised.

After minor hiccups including delays at the Steve Biko Hospital, it’s hoped that the process will run smoothly going forward.

Last week, Gauteng Premier David Makhura gave the assurance that there were improvements and capacity issues would be ironed out.

He also appealed to members of the public to be patient while those on the frontlines are prioritised.

