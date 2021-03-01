GP driving school operators to march against online booking system on Friday

Members of the National Driving School Association said that all seven regions in the province would be marching to transport authorities in Tshwane and Johannesburg on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Operators of driving schools in Gauteng are planning to take their fight against the online booking system to the offices of the Transport Department and Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Members of the National Driving School Association said that all seven regions in the province would be marching to transport authorities in Tshwane and Johannesburg on Friday.

They want the online booking system scrapped, saying that the online portal often got overloaded and was inefficient.

Protests were held around the province on Friday, disrupting services at licensing centres across Gauteng.

The association's Abel Mositsa said that transport authorities were taking too long to resolve their grievances.

"MEC Mamabolo didn't give us proper feedback, he just said that he needs three months to sort out our problem out. We can't wait for three months, that's why we are marching on Friday, 6th March."

