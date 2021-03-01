Fritz expresses deep concern after spate of shootings in WC

There were two shootings in Mitchells Plain just days apart.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has expressed deep concern following a spate of shootings in the province over the last four days.

Five teenagers were shot during a drive-by shooting on Thursday.

On Saturday, gunmen opened fire on five men in the area, four of them lost their lives.

READ: 5 men shot in recent Cape Flats gun violence days after 3 teens killed

Another flare-up of suspected gang violence has led to several deaths.

Seven youths were victims of gunfire between Thursday and Friday, the youngest being a seven-year-old girl in Hillview.

Fritz is expected to conduct an oversight visit at Mitchells Plain SAPS office on Monday, followed by a visit to the affected families in the area.

“We have impressed upon police management to pull all resources to get the guilty ones, not only the foot soldiers but the gang leaders, behind bars."

Meanwhile, a man accused of murdering a 15-year-old Lotus River girl on Friday has been arrested.

#MassShootings The grieving families say they want more to be done in the neighbourhood thats prone to gang violence. LP pic.twitter.com/qoQrHP7G2r EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2021

#MassShootings Police Minister Bheki Cele is also expected to visit the gang-ridden area tomorrow. LP pic.twitter.com/3irTmERYt7 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2021

