Fritz: Dealing with gang violence root causes only way to calm Mitchells Plain

The vast area has seen two mass shootings in recent days. Ten people were shot and six died.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that dealing with the root causes of gang violence was the only way to bring calm to Mitchells Plain.

The vast area has seen two mass shootings in recent days.

Ten people were shot and six died.

Fritz visited the local police station and the families of some of the victims.

#MassShootings Police Minister Bheki Cele is also expected to visit the gang-ridden area tomorrow. LP pic.twitter.com/3irTmERYt7 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2021

#MassShootings The grieving families say they want more to be done in the neighbourhood thats prone to gang violence. LP pic.twitter.com/qoQrHP7G2r EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2021

The recent spate of shootings has residents fearing for their safety.

Police have increased visibility and 50 municipal law enforcement officers have been deployed.

Standing outside the home of slain teenager Tamir Mitchell, Community Safety MEC Fritz said that all too often innocent children were caught in the crossfire.

"It's terrible that a child that just started high school, that he's the victim of other people fighting, other gangs."

He said that the flare-up of gang violence could be linked to the illegal drug trade and last month's murder of a suspected gang boss.

"It seems to be after the killing of Red [William "Red" Stevens] in Kraaifontein, people from there came here to come and shoot in the territory of the opposition and that seems to be the kind of issue and it's all got to do with markets."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.