Firefighters make significant progress to contain Jonkershoek fire

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have made significant progress in containing a wildfire in the Jonkershoek valley.

The blaze is not fully contained, as there are still a few active fire lines in the kloof of Banhoek.

The inferno, which sparked eight days ago, has burnt through more than 13,000 hectares of vegetation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality's Jo-Anne Otto: "There has been no loss of life, livelihood or damage to property. The good progress made over the last 24 hours has enabled many of the teams and other resources that came from the Overberg and West Coast municipalities, provincial disaster management and the SANDF to return to their stations. The Cape Winelands District Municipality extends our appreciation to all who assisted."

