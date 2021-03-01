Emotional win for Branden Grace at the Puerto Rico Open

On Sunday night, Grace lifted his 11th career title at the Puerto Rico Open - carding an eagle-birdie finish.

JOHANNESBURG - There is no doubt that the first two months of 2021 have continued to challenge human beings world-wide with the ongoing struggle against the COVID-19.

The same goes for South African golfer, Branden Grace, who lost his father to COVID-19 in January this year.

On Sunday night, Grace lifted his 11th career title at the Puerto Rico Open - carding an eagle-birdie finish.

After the round, Grace paid tribute to his late father.

"I just played the right shots at the right time. Got aggressive - you know my old man passed away not too long ago, he always said that I'm an aggressive player and he was watching over me. At the end of it, it was enough,” he said.

He went on to say that he and his family had to pull together through a difficult time.

“It’s been a tough couple of months and with all the support back home with my wife, my son and my family and everybody back home – and all that we have been through, you know, there is some light at the end of the tunnel”, he said.

Enough it was indeed, the 2020 SA Open Champion, shot a 6-under 66 to hold off Johnathan Vegas; this took Grace to 19-under par, winning by just one shot.

This adds to the South African’s first PGA title at the RGB Classic in 2016 and he now has two PGA titles alongside his nine European Tour wins.

