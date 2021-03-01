Mnangagwa relaxes Zimbabwe's coronavirus lockdown

Infections and deaths from COVID-19 are coming down, at least according to official figures, with just 31 new cases reported on Sunday.

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has slightly relaxed lockdown measures in Zimbabwe, which were imposed two months ago, but he still hasn’t given a date for schools reopening.

Inter-city travel, which was banned, can now resume and small and large businesses have been allowed to reopen.

Infections and deaths from COVID-19 are coming down, at least according to official figures, with just 31 new cases reported on Sunday.

Zimbabwe has already started vaccinating frontline workers - nearly 20,000 so far - with the Sinopharm vaccine.

In his state of the nation address, Mnangagwa didn’t say what level of lockdown this was.

He did that say supermarkets could now stay open until 7pm to relieve congestion after long lines had been forming outside some busy stores.

But for now, gyms, bars and clubs remain shut, and restaurants still can’t take sit-down guests.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.