ANC to picket against racism following allegations against eNCA journo

This follows a montage of video clips on YouTube showing the journalist asking some politicians to keep their masks on during an interview while allowing others to speak without a mask.

JOHANNESBURG - Mask wearing has been at the centre of accusations of racism against an eNCA journalist.

The African National Congress (ANC) said that it would conduct nationwide anti-racism pickets following what it described as racial conduct by Lindsay Dentlinger.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that its action was also against the justification of the conduct by eNCA management.

"We find the conduct of Lindsay Dentlinger to be a blight on the very efforts carried by the people of South Africa to fight the scourge of racism and they're also raising alarm on the statement issued by eNCA in trying to justify actions by their own journalist. We feel that this is an issue that must be elevated and raised so that a solution can be found."

