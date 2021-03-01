52 more people die from COVID-19 in SA

Just over 1,160 infections were also recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1 513 393.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest data from the Department of Health shows that 52 more people died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 49,993.

Just over 1,160 infections were also recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1 513 393.

The recovery rate is at 94.5%, meaning 1 430 259 people have recovered from the virus so far.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 28 February.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/QHC97lIef1 Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 28, 2021

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 513 393 the total number of deaths is 49 993, the total number of recoveries is 1 430 259 and the total number of vaccines administered is 70 527. pic.twitter.com/EmfYUV5fLE Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 28, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.