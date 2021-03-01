20°C / 22°C
52 more people die from COVID-19 in SA

Just over 1,160 infections were also recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1 513 393.

Picture: 123rf.
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The latest data from the Department of Health shows that 52 more people died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 49,993.

Just over 1,160 infections were also recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1 513 393.

The recovery rate is at 94.5%, meaning 1 430 259 people have recovered from the virus so far.

