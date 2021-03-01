10 in court for attack on luxury car dealership in CT

The men face charges of business robbery and malicious damage to property. They appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Ten people appeared in court on Monday in connection with a recent attack at a luxury car dealership.

Police arrested 10 of a mob of 40 suspects last week.

Last month, a group of men entered the business premises and threatened employees with firearms, demanding two vehicles, in Brooklyn.

They were not given the vehicles and vandalised cars on display by smashing windows and lights.

The case was postponed to next week Monday for bail application.

