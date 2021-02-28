Zolani Matthews determined to restore ailing Prasa

Newly appointed Prasa group CEO Zolani Matthews said he would work hard to ensure the agency fulfills its mandate.

CAPE TOWN – Newly appointed Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) group chief executive officer (CEO) Zolani Matthews said he is determined to work towards restoring the ailing rail agency.

Matthews was introduced to the public at the Langa train station in Cape Town on Saturday.

The new group CEO has his work cut out for him at the embattled state-owned entity.

Prasa had appointed several acting group CEOs over the years and has been marred by allegations of corruption, amounting to billions of rand.

READ: Liquidators – Prasa may get ‘something’ from the R2.6 billion it paid Swifambo for trains

The railway agency’s infrastructure has also been under threat of arson attacks, vandalism, and theft.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he looked forward to starting a new chapter towards rebuilding and strengthening the company.

"Our determination to build a new Prasa out of the ashes of the old, have never wavered."

Matthews said he would work hard to ensure the agency fulfills its mandate.

"I am determined to work ceaselessly to deliver a high-quality service and build a stable, fiscally prudent, modern company that fulfills its mandate and is at the center of our future transportation objectives."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.