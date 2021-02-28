WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on COVID-19 latest
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Sunday delivering his latest address to the nation on the latest regarding the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.
WATCH LIVE: President's address
