Total of 12,950 WC healthcare workers expected to be vaccinated by end of Sunday

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said it continued to make progress in ensuring healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 11,700 front line health workers in the province were vaccinated by Saturday.

An additional 1,250 of them were expected to receive their jabs at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg hospitals by Sunday. Four more sites will go online in the coming week.

The country received its latest 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday.

“We’ll be receiving our portion of the national vaccine stock that arrived in the country yesterday. We will be receiving our portion in the Western Cape today so that we can continue the rollout at the additional sites during the week,” said the Provincial Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem.

Kariem said they were making headway in ensuring they worked through the doses, as a third batch is expected to arrive over the next two weeks.

