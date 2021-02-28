20°C / 22°C
SA waiting for FDA approval of J&J vaccine for general use

The FDA said the vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19, including against the second variant identified in South Africa.

A vaccinator preparing the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The health department said it was waiting for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for general use this weekend.

The FDA said the vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19, including against the second variant identified in South Africa.

Eighty thousand Johnson & Johnson vials landed on home soil on Saturday, with more expected at bi-weekly intervals.

The department also said the more than 67,000 inoculated health workers exceeded the Sisonke Programme's original targets for the first week.

The country's recovery rate has been at a steady 94%.

