SA waiting for FDA approval of J&J vaccine for general use

The FDA said the vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19, including against the second variant identified in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – The health department said it was waiting for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for general use this weekend.

Eighty thousand Johnson & Johnson vials landed on home soil on Saturday, with more expected at bi-weekly intervals.

The department also said the more than 67,000 inoculated health workers exceeded the Sisonke Programme's original targets for the first week.

The country's recovery rate has been at a steady 94%.

