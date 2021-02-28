20°C / 22°C
SA records 157 COVID-related deaths in the last day, KZN reports most fatalities

Most deaths were recorded in Kwazulu-Natal with 46 fatalities, followed by Gauteng with 33 and 26 in the Free State province.

Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Gladys Mutele 13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – One hundred and fifty-seven more people have died from COVID19-related complications, pushing South Africa's death toll to 49,941.

Most deaths were recorded in Kwazulu-Natal with 46 fatalities, followed by Gauteng with 33 and 26 in the Free State province.

In the last 24-hours, the health department recorded a total of 1,447 new infections which brought the number of cases identified since March last year to more than 1.5 million.

The recovery rate remains at 94%

VACCINE ROLLOUT AHEAD OF TARGET

At the same time, the health department said the Sisonke Programme has outperformed its original targets for the number of health workers vaccinated in its first week.

READ: Health dept ‘ahead of target’ in vaccine rollout for healthcare workers

So far, South Africa has vaccinated a total of 67,303 health workers since the start of the nationwide vaccine rollout under the programme.

This followed the arrival of the second batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the country on Saturday.

