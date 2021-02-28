SA records 157 COVID-related deaths in the last day, KZN reports most fatalities

Most deaths were recorded in Kwazulu-Natal with 46 fatalities, followed by Gauteng with 33 and 26 in the Free State province.

JOHANNESBURG – One hundred and fifty-seven more people have died from COVID19-related complications, pushing South Africa's death toll to 49,941.

In the last 24-hours, the health department recorded a total of 1,447 new infections which brought the number of cases identified since March last year to more than 1.5 million.

The recovery rate remains at 94%

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 27 February.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/yKtrZHn9In Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 27, 2021

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 512 225 the total number of deaths is 49 941, the total number of recoveries is 1 429 047 and the total number of vaccines administered is 67 303. pic.twitter.com/r5CUMceI7I Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 27, 2021

VACCINE ROLLOUT AHEAD OF TARGET

At the same time, the health department said the Sisonke Programme has outperformed its original targets for the number of health workers vaccinated in its first week.



So far, South Africa has vaccinated a total of 67,303 health workers since the start of the nationwide vaccine rollout under the programme.

This followed the arrival of the second batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the country on Saturday.

South Africas second tranche of Johnson&Johnson #COVID19 vaccines have touched down at OR Tambo Int! It comes as the majority of initial doses received two weeks ago have been administered to healthcare workers via the #SisonkeProject. #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/ksTx0hDr76 Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 27, 2021

